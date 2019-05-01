Disneyland, Disney World changes: Smoking ban, stroller restrictions now in effect ahead of 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'

Disneyland and California Adventure used to have designated smoking areas - but both areas have been eliminated as of Wednesday.
And heads up parents, the other big change involves stroller sizes. You can no longer use those larger strollers, including wagon-style strollers.
The parks will strictly enforce this. Strollers can be no larger than 31" by 52." A rectangular-shaped size template is now displayed on the ground outside Disney security checkpoints. If your stroller is too big, you'll have to return it to your car.
To clarify, it does not completely rule out all double-wide strollers for two children, but some of those types of strollers will definitely be too large to get into the park.
These changes should not come as a surprise, since they were announced a month ago. Some parents told Eyewitness News that they support the change, saying those larger strollers can definitely be an issue with parents fighting for space among the large crowds.
The changes come as Disneyland prepares for the opening of its newest land - "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge", which is slated to open in Anaheim on May 31 and in Orlando on Aug. 29.
Galaxy's Edge admission and reservations:
Reservations - at no extra charge - will be required to visit the Star Wars attraction when it first opens until June 23.
After June 23, a boarding pass system with group-based admission times will be established so that people won't have to wait in line for "Galaxy's Edge."
More information is expected to be released on the DisneyParks blog.
