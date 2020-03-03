ABC7 salutes

El Camino College honors Montford Point Marines, 1st African-Americans allowed in US Marine Corps

By
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Students and staff at El Camino College in Torrance honored a unique military legacy: the Montford Point Marines, who were the first African-Americans allowed to join the United States Marine Corps.

Theirs is an American story of courage and perseverance. But it's also a story that's been a secret kept for decades.

"It's the best kept secret in the Marine Corps. Montford Point was a place where African-Americans, when they were allowed to join the Marine Corps in 1942, August the 26th, were trained separately from white Marines," said Dave Culmer, a member of the Montford Point Marines Association.

Between 1942 and 1949, blacks entering the Marine Corps trained separately at Montford Point camp, now called Camp Johnson, in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Thousands went on to fight in World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam.

"History was a bit unkind and most people didn't realize African Americans were in all these island battles with the Japanese," said Montford Point Marine Jack McDowell.

But they were there. And decades later, these men are still here.

In honor of Black History Month, ten Montford Point Marines, received recognition at at the school for the sacrifices they made to protect this country.

"Amazingly enough, we have survivors here in Los Angeles. They are like the Tuskegee Airmen, only for the Marine Corps," said Brenda Threatt, the assistant director of Veterans Services at El Camino College.

Now in their late 80s and 90s, the Marines shared stories and life lessons. Some brought tears to the eyes of students and staff, others told stories that made people smile.

"I looked at the Navy and said no, no, I don't like the Popeye outfit," one said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytorrancelos angeles countymilitaryabc7 salutesu.s. & worldmarines
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7 SALUTES
Tuskegee airman, WWII vet in LA honored as 'Hero Among Us'
Medal recipients encourage other veterans to seek needed help
World War II veteran, 96, shares his story of finding love again
Mom and son duo make iconic street art in Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evacuation orders issued after Norco fire burns 100 acres
Super Tuesday: CA voters to cast ballot in reshaped presidential field
How to find the nearest polling place on Super Tuesday
Washington state reports 9th death from COVID-19 virus
LAX power restored after outage impact operations in multiple terminals
Sheriff: 8 deputies took unauthorized photos of Kobe Bryant crash site
Super Tuesday 2020: Biden looks to blunt Sanders' rise
Show More
Incumbent Jackie Lacey faces 2 challengers in race for LA County DA
Long Beach students and parents celebrate re-opening of school playgrounds
LA Metro not changing cleaning practices amid coronavirus concerns
1 killed, another injured after violent crash during chase in OC
VIDEO: LA DA's husband pulls gun on BLM protesters
More TOP STORIES News