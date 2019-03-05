Eyewitness This: Thunderbirds' majestic flight over Hollywood, HIV breakthrough, plus winner finally claims $1.5B Mega Millions jackpot

Eyewitness This: Here are the stories to start your day.
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds put on amazing show for "Captain Marvel" premiere
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over Hollywood Boulevard Monday to kick off the premiere of "Captain Marvel," Marvel's first female-led film.
The Thunderbirds also paid tribute to one of their own - Maj. Stephen "Cajun" Del Bagno, who was killed in a training flight last year.
The missing man formation and flyover was done above the home of the major's parents in Valencia. Joe and Cindy Del Bagno were overwhelmed with emotion and pride during the flyover.
HIV breakthrough: Second man appears free of AIDS virus after transplant
A big development in the fight against HIV. A London patient might be the second person ever cured of the disease.
The milestone resulted from a bone-marrow transplant with stem cells that are resistant to HIV.
This comes after the first known patient was cured in Berlin -- a feat scientists struggled to replicate until now.
Both patients received similar transplants and are still in remission. But doctors say the procedures are dangerous and have often failed. Still, researchers hope this breakthrough will further treatment options.
Anonymous winner claims $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot in South Carolina
The winner of a $1.5 billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot has finally claimed the prize!
South Carolina lottery officials said the winner of last year's jackpot came forward on Monday but elected to remain anonymous.
The winner took the cash option, a one-time payment of nearly $878 million. Lottery officials said that's the largest payout to a single winner in U.S. history.

