Society

Eyewitness This: Thunderbirds' majestic flight over Hollywood, HIV breakthrough, plus winner finally claims $1.5B Mega Millions jackpot

EMBED <>More Videos

Here are the stories to start your day: The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds put on a majestic air show over Hollywood for the "Captain Marvel" premiere, a second person appears free of the AIDS virus in a medical breakthrough, plus the winner of the $1.5B Mega Millions jackpot has finally claimed the prize!

By
Eyewitness This: Here are the stories to start your day.

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds put on amazing show for "Captain Marvel" premiere
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over Hollywood Boulevard Monday to kick off the premiere of "Captain Marvel," Marvel's first female-led film.

The Thunderbirds also paid tribute to one of their own - Maj. Stephen "Cajun" Del Bagno, who was killed in a training flight last year.

The missing man formation and flyover was done above the home of the major's parents in Valencia. Joe and Cindy Del Bagno were overwhelmed with emotion and pride during the flyover.

HIV breakthrough: Second man appears free of AIDS virus after transplant
A big development in the fight against HIV. A London patient might be the second person ever cured of the disease.

The milestone resulted from a bone-marrow transplant with stem cells that are resistant to HIV.

This comes after the first known patient was cured in Berlin -- a feat scientists struggled to replicate until now.

Both patients received similar transplants and are still in remission. But doctors say the procedures are dangerous and have often failed. Still, researchers hope this breakthrough will further treatment options.

Anonymous winner claims $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot in South Carolina
The winner of a $1.5 billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot has finally claimed the prize!

South Carolina lottery officials said the winner of last year's jackpot came forward on Monday but elected to remain anonymous.

The winner took the cash option, a one-time payment of nearly $878 million. Lottery officials said that's the largest payout to a single winner in U.S. history.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyhivhealthhollywoodmarvelaidsscienceair forcemega millionsstem cell researchlottery
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Assault suspect arrested after high-speed chase
SoCal weather: Storm to bring rain starting Tuesday
Stolen-car suspect surrenders after San Fernando Valley chase
Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dead at age 61
OC students denounce photo of fellow students at party with swastika image
'Captain Marvel' Hollywood premiere shows off 1st female superhero in MCU
Hillary Clinton says she will not run for president in 2020
Show More
Fontana mother arrested in death of 3-year-old daughter
Thunderbirds pay tribute to fallen pilot at 'Captain Marvel' premiere
Larger-than-life inflatable colon raises awareness of colon cancer
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
SoCal Edison camera network monitors potential wildfires
More TOP STORIES News