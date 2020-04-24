Gary Sinise Foundation donates face shields to LAFD

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Actor Gary Sinise and his charitable foundation have made a generous donation to L.A.'s first responders. His organization provided face shields to the Los Angeles Fire Department to help with their work on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The LAFD said that because of demand, gloves, goggles and face shields have been tough to come by. This donation of reusable shields will help them immeasurably.
"Thank you for all the support. You've supported us with other donations and equipment," said LAFD Assistant Chief Wade White. "This is a big deal for us."
"You are courageous, you inspire us," said Sinise. "God bless you. Thank you very much. I'm a grateful American. Be safe."
This is part of the Sinise Foundation's Emergency COVID-19 Combat Service initiative, working alongside the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.
