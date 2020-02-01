kobe bryant

Lakers adorn Staples Center seats with Kobe Bryant jerseys in tribute ahead of emotional game

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Lakers honored the late Kobe Bryant at Staples Center Friday night in their first game since the tragic crash on Sunday.

Throughout the arena, Bryant's #8 and #24 jerseys blanketed several rows of courtside seats.

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven others on Sunday.

MORE: Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka mourn loss of Kobe Bryant as Lakers prepare for game
EMBED More News Videos

Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka issued touching tributes to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on Thursday, mourning their deaths but also remembering them both as inspirational figures.


The Lakers were scheduled to play against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, but the game was postponed after the crash involving Bryant.

The Lakers held a pregame ceremony Friday night for Bryant before tip-off against the Portland Trail Blazers, including a heartfelt speech from LeBron James and a video tribute to the victims of the crash. They were expected to continue to honor him throughout the game.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles lakersstaples centerkobe bryantbasketball
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter owner suspending other flights
Clippers honor Kobe at Staples Center
Congress to consider helicopter safety act after Kobe crash
Lakers-Blazers live updates: How NBA stars and teams are honoring Kobe Bryant
KOBE BRYANT
Lakers-Blazers live updates: How NBA stars and teams are honoring Kobe Bryant
Lakers' LeBron James reveals new Kobe Bryant tribute tattoo
How the Lakers made it to this game, five days after Kobe Bryant's death
NBA All-Stars to wear Kobe Bryant's No. 24 and Gianna Bryant's No. 2
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US quarantines American evacuees from China at Riverside military base
Bay Area's 1st case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara Co.
Alaska Flight 261: Loved ones honor 88 victims on 20th anniversary
Coronavirus: Pepperdine students in China ordered to return to US
Bestselling author Mary Higgins Clark dies at 92
Anaheim pastor arrested, accused of sexually assaulting minors
LAPD chief wants to fire police detective who shot homeless veteran
Show More
US airlines suspend China flights amid coronavirus concerns
Actor Danny Trejo honored by LA City Council
High-speed chase ends at Sherman Oaks Galleria
Man killed in Van Nuys strip club shooting
Trump impeachment trial to drag into next week, acquittal likely
More TOP STORIES News