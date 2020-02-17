Orange County Great Park in Irvine pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, other helicopter crash victims

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Tributes to Kobe Bryant and other victim's of last month's helicopter crash continue to pour into Southern California.
A large balloon was seen floating above the Orange County Great Park in Irvine last week. The balloon is wrapped in the logo of Bryant's Mamba and Mambacita Sports Academy.
The tribute went up on Valentine's Day.
It features the uniform numbers of Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and her Mamba teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester.
The logo also includes the initials CM, which stands for Christina Mauser. She was one of the team's coaches.
