Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle to reopen after months-long renovation project

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- After months of repairs, Disneyland is reopening its Sleeping Beauty Castle on Friday.The castle has a vibrant new roof along with sparkling new touches. The castle's roof incurred damage during the Diamond Celebrations in 2015, when it was temporarily repaired.Repairs closed the castle walk-through exhibit since mid-January.The new castle will open just in time for "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge," which opens next May 31. New photos from the latest issue of D23 show even more stunning details from inside the new billion-dollar land. You can see inside the Millennium Falcon and other intergalactic details from the remote outpost planet of Batuu.The new Disney Flex Passport , which goes on sale Tuesday, is $599 for access to both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure or one park on select "good-to-go" days, with limited blockout days. Reservations can be made for other days for more access, and managed through the website and the Disneyland app.