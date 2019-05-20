disneyland

Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle to reopen after months-long renovation project

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- After months of repairs, Disneyland is reopening its Sleeping Beauty Castle on Friday.

The castle has a vibrant new roof along with sparkling new touches. The castle's roof incurred damage during the Diamond Celebrations in 2015, when it was temporarily repaired.

Repairs closed the castle walk-through exhibit since mid-January.

The new castle will open just in time for "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge," which opens next May 31. New photos from the latest issue of D23 show even more stunning details from inside the new billion-dollar land. You can see inside the Millennium Falcon and other intergalactic details from the remote outpost planet of Batuu.

The new Disney Flex Passport, which goes on sale Tuesday, is $599 for access to both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure or one park on select "good-to-go" days, with limited blockout days. Reservations can be made for other days for more access, and managed through the website and the Disneyland app.

