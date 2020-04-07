Coronavirus

SoCal sees dip in traffic under stay-at-home order, but some still flocking to the outdoors

By
There are new concerns from public safety officials about people who are still gathering in some popular spots across Southern California despite a statewide order to stay home.

The California High Patrol says they noticed a period of wide compliance immediately following the orders from California and Los Angeles County officials. Then they noticed an uptick in traffic.

"Last week we definitely saw a huge decrease in traffic, but this week I've noticed a bit of an increase as far as traffic volume," said CHP Officer Jose Barrios.

An Eyewitness News analysis of data based on the movement of cellphones in L.A. County shows people were traveling an average of nearly 4 miles a day - back on March 9, when there was a total of 16 COVID-19 cases in the county.

By March 30, with the stay-at-home order locked in, the region saw a dramatic plunge with average travel dropping to 0.14 miles, a 96% decline.

Coronavirus: Officials urge LA County residents to skip grocery shopping, stay home this week
EMBED More News Videos

Officials are advising all residents of Los Angeles County to stay home this week, which they are calling critical in the widespread efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.



Now, officials are concerned about keeping those numbers down as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise across the region.

People were seen gathering in clusters at the beaches on Friday and others hit the Angeles National Forest for a hike, though it has shut down some popular trails through April 30.
Barrios says some officers have reported gatherings at isolated spots along the foothills

"More than usual because usually those viewing spots ... you see four or five cars, and he said he saw well over 15 to 20 cars," added said.

Still, officials say the majority of the public is adhering to the guidelines to only go out for necessities.

"Since the 'Safer at Home' order, we have seen a decrease of 59% in all traffic collisions," L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said during a recent news conference.

Better, Barrios said, to stay off all roadways and put the outings on hold.

Starting to wear a face mask in public? What you need to know about when you need to wash it and when you need to toss it
EMBED More News Videos

Starting to wear a face mask? When to wash it and when to toss it.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countyhealthchpcoronaviruslos angelesspeedingspeed limitcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Lowe's will close on Easter during coronavirus pandemic
Judge denies R. Kelly's request to be released from jail due to COVID-19
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar donates safety goggles to SoCal health care workers
3D printing face shields for medical workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County residents urged to skip grocery shopping this week
COVID-19: Allstate, American Family to return $800M to customers
CA sets zero bail for many offenses to limit spread of COVID-19 in jails
COVID-19 SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 147
Wearing a face mask? When to wash it and when to toss it
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Doctors say caution needed in drug treatment for COVID-19
Show More
How to prevent bringing COVID-19 home from grocery store
SoCal storm: Rain, snow to last through mid-week
Lowe's will close on Easter during coronavirus pandemic
US company poised to start COVID-19 vaccine test
Astronaut says spouse falsely accused her of crime in space
More TOP STORIES News