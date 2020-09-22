Society

Survey: 40% would give up their dog for a month to keep their smartphone

Some revealing new survey results show just how attached people are to their phones. And the findings are sure to draw strong reactions from animal lovers and married couples.

A text messaging marketing agency called SimpleTexting polled more than 1,000 smartphone users in the U.S., asking them what they would sacrifice to keep their cellphone.

The survey revealed that 40% of pet owners would give up their dog for a month in order to keep their smartphone.

Dogs did have a slight advantage over someone's romantic partner. Forty-four percent of people surveyed said they'd go without seeing their partner for a month under the condition they could keep their phone.

Meanwhile, 72% of those surveyed said they'd rather be separated from alcohol than their phone for a month while 64% said they'd give up coffee for a month to keep their phone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydogssmartphones
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Bryant suing LASD over leaked photos from crash site
LIVE: Procession held for firefighter killed battling El Dorado Fire
Election 2020: Here's how to register to vote
OC could move up on state COVID monitoring list within a week
Here's how close your county is to moving up a reopening tier
State auditor: UC wrongly admitted well-connected students
Bobcat Fire burns 106K acres, 29 structures damaged or destroyed
Show More
Man tried to grab child out of car in Costco parking lot near San Diego, authorities say
'Unfathomable': US surpasses 200,000 reported COVID-19 deaths
Bubba Wallace to drive for Michael Jordan in 2021 season
Foot Locker stores to serve as voter registration centers
Trump to announce SCOTUS pick Saturday, Romney won't block
More TOP STORIES News