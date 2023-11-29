Family members are grieving the deaths of a mother and her 8-year-old daughter after they were struck by a vehicle in South L.A. on Thanksgiving.

Family devastated after mother, girl killed in South LA crash: 'Home is never going to be the same'

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Heartbroken family members are grieving the deaths of a mother and her 8-year-old daughter after they were struck by a vehicle in South Los Angeles on Thanksgiving.

"It's very, very tough for me. I still can't believe it," David Aragon told Eyewitness News.

David's 26-year-old daughter Alma Aragon and her child, Alexa Antonio Aragon, were waiting at a bus stop when they were hit. Alma died soon after the crash, and Alexa passed away Monday night.

Police believed DUI was suspected in the crash.

"It's like a dream, like I'm going to wake up, but it's true," David said.

A 26-year-old woman has been identified after she was struck and killed by an SUV at a bus stop in South Los Angeles. The victim's daughter was critically injured in the crash.

Family member Edith Aragon is remembering Alexa as a "joyful and energetic little girl" who was always smiling.

"Home is never going to be the same anymore," Edith said. "Every time I come visit and they're missing - it's just not going to be the same."

Alma was a single mother working as a housekeeper at a hotel. Alexa lost her father around this time last year.

Every night now, friends and family come over for a prayer service.

"It doesn't feel like it's for them. I sit all the way in the back, and it feels like we're here for someone else," Edith said. "And once everyone leaves that's when it really hits, that this is reality and we're here for her."

The crash happened in the 1700 block of West 83rd Street at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday when the mother and daughter were hit by an SUV, the LAPD said.

According to investigators, a sedan being driven by a suspected drunk driver pulled out of a liquor-store parking lot when it was struck by the speeding SUV, which then careened into the bus stop.

The victims' family now wants justice.

"They have to pay," David Aragon said.

No arrests have been in the case, but they could come soon. Gross vehicular manslaughter and murder are among the possible charges faced by one or both drivers, the LAPD said, adding that formal charges were expected to be filed soon.

"Think about it before you go behind the wheel after drinking," Edith said. "It's not that hard to ask a friend for a ride, or call a family member, take an Uber, take a taxi."

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family with funeral costs.