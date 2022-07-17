caught on video

Man rushed to hospital during South LA street takeover

Video shows the crowd suddenly dispersing and people running away.
EMBED <>More Videos

Man rushed to hospital during South LA street takeover

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after he was injured during a street takeover overnight in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

In video obtained by Eyewitness News, a large crowd was seen taking over an intersection, watching drivers perform donuts.

Footage shows the crowd suddenly dispersing. Several people were seen running away.

Details surrounding the man's injuries were not immediately made available and there's no word on if anyone was arrested.

The area is no stranger to street takeovers.

Last month, a wild street takeover in South L.A. reportedly turned violent when a man was apparently beaten.

READ ALSO | Video shows man apparently beaten during street takeover in South LA
EMBED More News Videos

A wild street takeover in South Los Angeles turned violent overnight when a man was apparently beaten.



Video showed a man who appeared to be badly beaten in the sea of people near Avalon Boulevard and 135th Street.

Meanwhile, some Southern California lawmakers are working to criminalize street takeovers.

READ ALSO | New push to stop street takeovers emerges after 7 were shut down in San Fernando Valley
EMBED More News Videos

A Southern California assemblyman is hoping to get a bill back in the works that would criminalize street takeovers after seven were shut down in a single night last week.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeles countylos angeles police departmentman injuredcarscaught on tapestreet racingcaught on videostuntsouth los angelespolicecaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Video shows thieves stealing gym gear for children with special needs
Bodycam footage shows man saving 5 kids from house fire, police say
Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across SoCal
Mama bear, cub caught on camera devouring donuts inside Monrovia home
TOP STORIES
Former NASCAR driver Bobby East stabbed to death in OC, police say
At least 10 RVs burned in storage facility fire in Upland
7-Eleven shootings: 2 suspects arrested in string of SoCal robberies
New lawsuit claims Skittles are 'unsafe' to eat
47 customers sue Hertz, claim false arrests
Sinkhole nearly swallows truck in Valencia
Sergeant tackles man with rifle, 120 rounds of ammo near kids at mall
Show More
Pilot in custody after allegedly flying intoxicated
Here's why Tide Pods look like candy
Gas prices fall in Los Angeles County, OC for 32nd consecutive day
US orders 5 million monkeypox vaccine doses as cases expected to rise
Beverly Hills mayor's mental-wellness series with Holocaust survivor
More TOP STORIES News