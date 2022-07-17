Man rushed to hospital during South LA street takeover

In video obtained by Eyewitness News, a large crowd was seen taking over an intersection, watching drivers perform donuts.
Footage shows the crowd suddenly dispersing. Several people were seen running away.
Details surrounding the man's injuries were not immediately made available and there's no word on if anyone was arrested.
The area is no stranger to street takeovers.
Last month, a wild street takeover in South L.A. reportedly turned violent when a man was apparently beaten.
Video showed a man who appeared to be badly beaten in the sea of people near Avalon Boulevard and 135th Street.
Meanwhile, some Southern California lawmakers are working to criminalize street takeovers.
