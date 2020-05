Could you live in 350 square feet? Long Beach hoping micro-housing program can combat housing crisis

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Could you live in a 350-square-foot apartment? As home prices surge in Southern California, some cities are making a push for micro-housing.Long Beach is working on a pilot program that would build close to 500 micro-units for low-income residents.The program would last around three years. After that, city council members would evaluate the success of the program before moving ahead with permanent housing.A new report finds the median home price from Ventura to San Diego counties hit a record-high $550,000.Experts say low mortgage rates and shrinking supply helped drive home purchasing up 22% in a year. Mortgage rates have shown stability in recent months, buoyed by positive economic data, a strong job market and improved sentiment in the housing market.The median price is highest in Orange County at nearly $733,000, while homebuyers are paying about $628,000 in Los Angeles County. Riverside County had one of the biggest increases at just over $400,000.