storm damage

Yucaipa family's home damaged by severe mudslide during storm

Their home on Carter Street was filled with three feet of mud and rocks when a strong debris flow overtook their property.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Yucaipa family's home damaged by severe mudslide during storm

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Yucaipa family is still cleaning up after the powerful storm that moved through the Southland this week.

Their home on Carter Street was filled with three feet of mud and rocks when a strong debris flow overtook their property.

Despite the damage, the home's owner said he's happy no one was hurt. He said his wife was home at the time of the disaster at around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

"She was on the phone with me, and she was thinking about evacuating," said Roberts. "It wasn't [raining] that hard and all of a sudden she could hear the rocks coming down, and she ran back in the house to get some keys to get out of here."

READ ALSO | OC firefighters rescue trapped residents as rain triggers mudslides in Silverado Canyon
EMBED More News Videos

Orange County firefighters rescued trapped residents as Tuesday's storm triggered multiple mudslides in Silverado Canyon and other burn areas.



Roberts said typically, when there's a big storm, the water flows down a wash alongside their property.

But after the El Dorado fire in September 2020, he said the scarred hillsides couldn't hold back a deluge of mud, boulders and other debris.

"She was real scared because of the size of the boulders and stuff coming down," he said.
Roberts said he's still waiting to hear back from the California FAIR Plan to determine what can be covered by insurance.

He estimates he's already spent thousands of dollars on cleanup costs.

READ ALSO | Debris flow rushes down Yucaipa streets as heavy rain pounds region

EMBED More News Videos

Heavy rain pounded the Inland Empire Tuesday, triggering a rush of debris flow along local streets in Yucaipa.



Not only is he thankful for all of the help he's received from friends, neighbors and other laborers, but Roberts said he's relieved because it could've been worse.

"No one lost their lives," he said. "It's nothing like (what happened) back in Kentucky. Our house is still standing and we're very fortunate for that."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yucaipastormrainforecasthomeownersstorm damagestorm recovery
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
STORM DAMAGE
Officials plead for help in finding teen following tornado outbreak
Biden sees firsthand tornado toll across Kentucky
OC residents rescued as mud flows through Silverado Canyon
Rain soaks SoCal, flooding roads and knocking out power in some areas
TOP STORIES
Check your ticket: Several events canceled in LA County due to COVID
Family of tourist killed while hiking in LA park desperate for answers
Hear from Eyewitness News team on 2021's biggest stories
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
How will the world decide when the pandemic is over?
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Show More
Radio City Rockettes cancel all 2021 shows amid COVID outbreak
New DTLA dispensary to help homeless women find jobs and housing
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Police say alleged 'shopping cart' serial killer linked to 4 murders
More TOP STORIES News