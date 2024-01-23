SpaceX set for launch of Falcon 9 rocket after series of delays

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KABC) -- After a series of delays, SpaceX is preparing to launch 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit Tuesday from a California base.

Liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket is targeted for 4:35 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

A launch attempt Sunday night was called off due to weather. If they need to delay again, SpaceX said additional opportunities are available on Wednesday, Jan. 24, starting at 4:14 p.m.

This is the 16th flight for the first-stage booster, according to SpaceX, and if all goes as planned, it will land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

No matter when a rocket launches from Vandenberg, it's always quite a show for those watching on the ground.

READ ALSO | SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket and lights up Southern California sky