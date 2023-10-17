Cameras to target speeders in Los Angeles, Long Beach and Glendale next year

As soon as next year, drivers in Los Angeles, Long Beach and Glendale could be getting speeding tickets in the mail under a pilot speed-camera program that was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three Southern California cities are expected to launch a program next year that would let them operate speeding cameras in areas that are prone to car crashes and racing.

Gov. Gavin Newsom last week signed legislation authorizing a pilot program in six cities statewide for the cameras, which are aimed at "high-accident" corridors, school zones or areas frequented by street racers.

The Southern California cities authorized by AB 645 are Los Angeles, Glendale, Long Beach - in addition to the Northern California cities of Oakland, San Francisco and San Jose.

The cameras will observe cars speeding in those areas at least 11 mph above the limit. Based on their images and data, tickets will be issued to the owner of the vehicle with fines starting at $50 but ranging up to $500 depending on how high above the limit the driver is clocked.

The bill's backers note that tickets issued in person by officers are typically much more expensive, in the range of $238 to $490. The first ticket would be a warning.

The bill's author, Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, D-Burbank, says statistics from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health show that motor vehicle accidents are the leading cause of death for people under 30. Her office says New York City saw a substantial reduction in speeding after introducing similar cameras.