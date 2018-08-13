SPORTS
Already on DL, Mike Trout leaves Angels for personal reasons

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is away from the club for personal reasons and might not be available Thursday, when he is scheduled to come off the disabled list, the team announced.

Trout was put on the 10-day disabled list on Friday because of an inflamed right wrist, a move that was retroactive to Aug. 6, when Trout received a cortisone injection in his wrist.

The 27-year-old Trout is batting .309 with 30 home runs and 60 RBIs. He leads the majors with a .459 on-base percentage.

Trout hasn't played since Aug. 1, when he hurt his wrist during a feet-first slide into third base in Tampa Bay.

The two-time MVP was out for 39 games last season after he tore a ligament in his left thumb in a headfirst slide.
