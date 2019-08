EMBED >More News Videos Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner spent part of his day helping some 500 kids in Simi Valley improve their baseball skills.

EMBED >More News Videos A new partnership between the Dodgers and Postmates may keep fans from missing the action while trying to get a bite to eat.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers and Major League Baseball hosted a back-to-school Play Ball Clinic at Chavez Ravine on Friday.Dodger team members and alumni worked with more than 300 kids from local Boys & Girls Clubs, teaching the kids fundamental baseball skills and the importance of sportsmanship and recreation.At the end of the day, the kids got a Dodger backpack filled with school supplies, courtesy of 99 Cents Only stores.