VISTA L.A.

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrín's 60th anniversary

EMBED </>More Videos

Jessica Dominguez
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles Dodgers legendary Spanish-language broadcaster, Jaime Jarrín, has been inducted into the Ring of Honor for his 60 years of service as the "Spanish voice of the Dodgers."

Since 1959, his voice has reached beyond base hits, homeruns and wins -- and into the homes of Latinos, L.A.'s largest ethnic community. His voice is recognized as a bridge between America's favorite pastime and Spanish-speaking homes across the country and Mexico.

"He's one of the classiest human beings I've ever been around and been a part of," former MLB Dodger player, Nomar Garciaparra said. "Growing up in LA, being Latino, so excited and proud to know that someone like that represents us."

"There's something about his voice," L.A. Dodger, Enrique "Kiké" Hernández expressed. "It's been an honor to be able to play for Jaime's voice."

Jarrín feels blessed to be a part of the Dodger family. For the Ecuadorian-born broadcaster the past six decades have been a dream job, and he's grateful to the Dodgers organization.

The Hall of Fame broadcaster is the 12th inductee into the Ring of Honor at Dodger Stadium.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsvista l.a.societysportsLos Angeles Dodgerslos angeleslatino lifeLatinocareerscommunityradio
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VISTA L.A.
Student-inspired movement
Mariachi Maestro empowers young musicians
ABC7 to broadcast historic East LA Mexican Independence Day parade
From South L.A. to Stanford
More vista l.a.
SPORTS
Dodgers take Game 1 of NLDS over Atlanta Braves
Clayton Kershaw: No worries over not starting NLDS Game 1
Sharks aim to rebound vs. Kings
Ilya Kovalchuk eager to resume Stanley Cup pursuit with Kings
More Sports
Top Stories
Sexual assault survivors protest Kavanaugh in Hollywood
Family of slain Silver Lake Trader Joe's worker files claim against LAPD
Dodgers take Game 1 of NLDS over Atlanta Braves
Hate letter sent to elementary school principal in Highland
Toddler shreds more than $1K saved up for Utah Utes season tickets
LA councilman proposes trap and release program for coyotes
'Suge' Knight sentenced to 28 years for fatal 2015 altercation
Kavanaugh says he 'might have been too emotional' at hearing
Show More
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Protesters blame riot at Norco prison on new state policy
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh protest
Cool Kid Lexie Peltola helps kids learn to read in Santa Clarita
Sherman Oaks group rescues dogs allegedly abused by owner
More News