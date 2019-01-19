Multiple SoCal landmarks light up blue to support LA Rams

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Some of Los Angeles' most iconic landmarks went blue Friday night to show support for the L.A. Rams in this weekend's NFC Championship game.
AIR7 HD captured bright aerial shots of the ferris wheel at Santa Monica Pier, as well as the Wilshire Grand and Staples Center in downtown L.A.
Things were also looking blue at L.A. City Hall, Union Station and the iconic Capitol Records building in Hollywood.
The NFC Championship game kicks off at noon PST on Sunday.