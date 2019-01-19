SPORTS

Multiple SoCal landmarks light up blue to support LA Rams

EMBED </>More Videos

Some of L.A.'s most iconic landmarks went blue to show support for the L.A. Rams in this weekend's NFC Championship game.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Some of Los Angeles' most iconic landmarks went blue Friday night to show support for the L.A. Rams in this weekend's NFC Championship game.

AIR7 HD captured bright aerial shots of the ferris wheel at Santa Monica Pier, as well as the Wilshire Grand and Staples Center in downtown L.A.

FREE FOOD: Rams fans can get free Shake Shack burgers
EMBED More News Videos

Shake Shack is giving away free burgers to Rams fans!



Things were also looking blue at L.A. City Hall, Union Station and the iconic Capitol Records building in Hollywood.

The NFC Championship game kicks off at noon PST on Sunday.
Related Topics:
sportslos angeles ramsnflnfc championship gameNew Orleans SaintsLos AngelesSanta MonicaDowntown LALos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Warriors beat Clippers 112-94; Boogie fouls out of debut
Rams have final practice before NFC Championship game
Re-tooled Ducks snap 12-game skid, top Wild 3-0
Rockets hunt for help for Harden against Lakers
Rankings and predictions for every top remaining free agent
More Sports
Top Stories
Jewelry thieves injure Biltmore Hotel employee in DTLA
21 dead, 71 burned in fire at tap on Mexico fuel pipeline
LAUSD teachers strike: Bargaining talks to continue Saturday
Rams have final practice before NFC Championship game
Mueller disputes BuzzFeed report that Trump directed lawyer to lie
M. Night Shyamalan breaks movie-making mold with new thriller 'Glass'
Families of slain teens file lawsuit over emergency response
Family of Tristan Beaudette file $90M claim over campground death
Show More
Lucky diners get chance to eat with Oprah in Pasadena
OC Jane Doe identified 31 years later
IE cleans up after storm; burn areas spared from severe damage
Week of rain leaves potholes all over SoCal
Women's March, OneLife LA walk expected in downtown LA Saturday
More News