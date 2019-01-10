Rams, Chargers prepared for big playoff matchups

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5051061" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chargers safety Derwin James and running back Melvin Gordon discuss the team's upcoming playoff game against the New England Patriots.

Less than three years after football returned to Los Angeles both of the city's franchises finished the regular season among the NFL's top teams.This weekend marks a big moment for the new era of Los Angeles football: the first time the Rams and Chargers are both playing in postseason games since their relocations.The Rams, who finished the season 13-3, play the Dallas Cowboys (10-6) at the Coliseum Saturday afternoon.The Chargers (12-4) travel to freezing Foxborough for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots (11-5).Coaches and players for the two teams spoke to the media on Friday as they prepared for the big matchups. See their comments in the videos above and below.