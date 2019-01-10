SPORTS

Rams, Chargers prepared for big playoff matchups

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his team's upcoming playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Less than three years after football returned to Los Angeles both of the city's franchises finished the regular season among the NFL's top teams.

This weekend marks a big moment for the new era of Los Angeles football: the first time the Rams and Chargers are both playing in postseason games since their relocations.

The Rams, who finished the season 13-3, play the Dallas Cowboys (10-6) at the Coliseum Saturday afternoon.

The Chargers (12-4) travel to freezing Foxborough for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots (11-5).

Coaches and players for the two teams spoke to the media on Friday as they prepared for the big matchups. See their comments in the videos above and below.

Chargers' Derwin James, Melvin Gordon talk about upcoming playoff game against the New England Patriots
EMBED More News Videos

Chargers safety Derwin James and running back Melvin Gordon discuss the team's upcoming playoff game against the New England Patriots.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslos angeles ramsLos Angeles Chargersnflnfl playoffsNew England PatriotsDallas CowboysLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Thompson scores 34, Oregon St tops USC 79-74 in OT
UCLA overcomes 9-point deficit in final minute, dooms Ducks in OT
Senators get consecutive road wins by beating Kings 4-1
UCLA rallies, tops Oregon in OT 87-84
More Sports
Top Stories
Man arrested in sexual assault of woman at Santa Ana bus stop
LAPD headquarters evacuated after suspicious package found
Body found in lanes on 405 in Orange County
CA disaster funds could be diverted to Trump wall
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pacoima
UTLA's planned strike can begin Monday, judge rules
Police: Wis. teen missing since parents' double murder, found alive
Pedestrian struck, killed by car near downtown LA
Show More
Family of missing man Matthew Weaver asks for public's help
Trump moves closer to emergency declaration
Kids tune 'Baby Shark' hits Billboard Top 40
VIDEO: Bus driver rescues baby wandering barefoot on freeway overpass
Rialto teacher arrested for alleged sexual abuse of 2 minors
More News