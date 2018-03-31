VISTA L.A.

San Fernando brothers launch disc golf manufacturing company

EMBED </>More Videos

After year as competitors in the sport of disc golf, two brothers launched a disc golf manufacturing company in San Fernando. (KABC)

By and Jose Mayorquin
SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (KABC) --
The competitive world of disc golf isn't just unfamiliar to the average person; it's unfamiliar to the average sports fan. But for brothers Steve and Bamba Rico, from San Fernando, it's the center of their universe. After years as competitors in the sport, the brothers launched the disc golf manufacturing company Legacy Disks.

"Disc golf's been going on for 45 to 50 years now. The scoring system is the same as your traditional golf with pars and birdies and bogeys. We also tee off from a tee pad, and we have a hole that we have to finish out in, which is a disk golf basket, said Bamba Rico. "In like 1983-4 is when we very first went up to Sylmar Disk Golf Course. Once we got up there and we decided to play around with them, immediately we're hooked."

Steve Rico was once the No. 2 ranked disc golfer in the U.S.

"Early on when I was young, I was one of the few Latinos that was playing this sport, you know, now there is, the sport now is in Mexico as well," he said.

Although they had experience in a family business, a concrete and masonry company, the science and engineering involved in the production of these highly specialized discs came with a significant learning curve, as well as a bit of trial and error.

"We started off in my garage and now we have three warehouses that we're working out of. The plastics that were involved were absolutely like nothing we've ever dealt with before. You know, coming from a concrete construction company to now having to deal with the chemistry of plastics. Some weights are allowed to be at a heavier weight based on the diameter size of it. We have to conform to these rules. These are high tech with aerodynamics and weights to them. These are made to fly further and more accurate," said Bamba Rico. "When we got into this, we thought, 'OK, let's leave construction and let's go into disc golf. You know, we're going to be around a sport that we've loved all our lives, it's going to be easy.' It's far from easy. I'm here before the sun comes up, we're here when the sun goes down. But you know, there's nothing else we'd rather do."

Be sure to "LIKE" Vista L.A. on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!
www.facebook.com/VistaLA
Twitter: @VistaLA
Instagram: @abc7Vista
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportstechnologyLatinohispanicentrepreneurshipvista l.a.San Fernando ValleySan Fernando
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VISTA L.A.
Young boy seeks refuge in Los Angeles after failed attempts into the U.S.
Powerhouse influencer creates "sisterhood" digital conference for Latinas
Corazon de Vida: a woman's fight to give children new hope
'Double Vision' captures George Rodriguez's 40-plus years documenting LA history
Dreams come true for local from Santa Monica
More vista l.a.
SPORTS
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: LA Galaxy should have thrashed LAFC
Serena Williams' 'Wakanda-inspired' catsuit banned by French tennis officials
Kobe Bryant says his die-hard fans will 'fall in line' for LeBron James
Waiter charges Astros' Justin Verlander $1 million for 'Dodger Killer'
More Sports
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News