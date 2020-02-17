Sports

Southern California little leagues ban 'Astros' name over cheating scandal

Two Southern California little leagues are taking action following the Houston Astros' cheating scandal.

The Long Beach and East Fullerton little leagues have both banned the use of "Astros" from their teams this year.

Long Beach Little League president Steve Klaus says many parents are "disgusted" with the Astros and their lack of accountability.

And in the East Fullerton league, two teams have already changed their names from the Astros.
