Video shows fight that led to fatal stabbing in LA's Fashion District

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Disturbing new video shows the events that led up to a deadly stabbing in downtown LA's Fashion District.
The stabbing happened Saturday afternoon at Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard.
Police say a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were arrested for the murder of 56-year-old Du Lee.
Lee was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two suspects fled on foot but were caught quickly.
