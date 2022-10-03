WATCH LIVE

Video shows fight that led to fatal stabbing in LA's Fashion District

ByABC7.com staff via KABC logo
11 minutes ago
Disturbing new video shows the events that led up to a deadly stabbing in downtown LA's Fashion District.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Disturbing new video shows the events that led up to a deadly stabbing in downtown LA's Fashion District.

The stabbing happened Saturday afternoon at Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard.

Police say a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were arrested for the murder of 56-year-old Du Lee.

Lee was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two suspects fled on foot but were caught quickly.

