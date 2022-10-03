Video shows fight that led to fatal stabbing in LA's Fashion District

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Disturbing new video shows the events that led up to a deadly stabbing in downtown LA's Fashion District.

The stabbing happened Saturday afternoon at Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard.

Police say a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were arrested for the murder of 56-year-old Du Lee.

Lee was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two suspects fled on foot but were caught quickly.

