'Station 19' moves into season 6 with more fires, more rescues, more romance

For six seasons, the cast of "Station 19" has been diving into the lives, both professionally and personally, of this talented, diverse team of dedicated Seattle firefighters.

HOLLYWOOD -- "We are serving the hottest drama; like heat, full on flames, fire!" said "Station 19" star Jaina Lee Ortiz.

"We love the fact we can tackle these adversities and these challenges, as characters, and then in the end, no matter what we always come together as a team and we battle for the greater good," said Boris Kodjoe.

"Oh, I'm gonna give you a hug for that!" said Ortiz. "It's creative, it's fun, it's impactful, and it means something to us. We have such a diverse cast, I mean, 85% of our cast is of color. I feel like our writing reflects that, and you can see that in the stories that we tell."

Week after week, the actors have to test their physical stamina while playing their fire-fighting alter egos. Even after several seasons... it does not get any easier!

'It is hard work, you know, putting on the gear, the tanks and the masks," said Kodjoe. 'It really has given us a lot of appreciation for what these real life superheroes do on a daily basis for sure."

"Sometimes I actually feel like a real firefighter, and I'm so not that," laughed Ortiz. "I could come to the rescue for basic stuff. You would trust me right?"

"To get a cat out of a tree," deadpanned Kodjoe.

"Station 19" airs Thursday nights on ABC.