Society

California police officer praised for the way he helped a non-verbal child with autism

STOCKTON, California -- A Stockton Police Department officer is being praised for the way he helped a child with autism found alone downtown.

In a post on Facebook, the police department said "#ItsWhatWeDo" when detailing the thoughtful action an officer took to help a child with special needs.



Police say a community member called authorities when a child who appeared "scared and confused" was spotted alone.

According to SPD, a bike officer located the child and identified him through a bus pass.

That's when the officer learned the child had non-verbal autism. In order to communicate, the officer reportedly gave the child a pencil and paper to write on.

It was through this gesture that police say the officer was able to locate a family member and reunite the child safely.

RELATED: Driver caught with DIY hand-drawn license plate
EMBED More News Videos

Police had one piece of advice for the culprit, "Pro Tip: Don't forget to draw the registration sticker."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniaautismspecial needs childrenphotosu.s. & worldpolice officerviral
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Villanueva challenges LeBron James to match reward for Compton gunman
Bobcat Fire: Crews race to protect Mount Wilson Observatory
GoFundMe page raises over $300K for wounded Compton deputies
Louisville to pay millions in Breonna Taylor's settlement: LIVE
'Ugly Photo List' scam targets your information
Sheriff Villanueva defends deputies' arrest of reporter
Live COVID briefings from public health officials
Show More
Video: Wounded deputy aids partner after Compton shooting
Wildfire smoke particles are widespread, invisible, can penetrate lungs
Azusa magic shop to close after 100 years
MGM Resorts adopts smoke-free policy for Vegas Strip casino
West Coast fires are having an impact on NYC
More TOP STORIES News