Stolen WeHo French bulldog recovered in Philadelphia, reunited with owner

Rachel Avery and Jag were reunited at the airport in Philadelphia of all places.
Surveillance video from a local business shows Jag running around the neighborhood before several man in a black SUV grabbed him off his front porch and drove away.
Incredibly, days later, Avery received a call from someone in Philadelphia who had the dog, claimed not to have stolen it, and promised to hand it over if she did not press charges.
"When I heard he was in Philadelphia, it was unbelievable," Avery said. "I was in shock that so quickly a dog can be taken and then transported to another state, but here he is, snoring behind me."
Jag's owner says she is grateful to law enforcement, who took the theft of her dog very seriously, and to all the members of her community who rallied around her to help get Jag back.
There has been a rash of thefts of French bulldogs in the area, a breed that can be sold at a high value.
In December, a man was attacked and his French bulldog stolen, after he was dragged some 200 feet by the suspects' car in West Hollywood.
Last year, several French bulldogs belonging to Lady Gaga were stolen when her dogwalker was shot. Five people were later arrested.