Video shows dangerous street takeover near Fairfax District

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11211887" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One person was arrested after dozens of street racers brought traffic to halt on the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway in Bellflower.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Bystander footage captured a dangerous street takeover near the Fairfax District that caused a headache for neighbors overnight.Video posted to social media at 12:18 a.m. Saturday showed a car spinning in circles as a crowd of about 100 people gathered to watch.The wild stunt happened at the intersection of Gardner Street and Melrose Avenue, and sparked numerous calls from angry residents, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Another video posted to social media showed several cars leaving the area, apparently right after police arrived.No arrest has been made.