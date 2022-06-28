Frequent street takeovers keep LAPD officers busy, residents irritated

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11955251" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An investigation is underway after two women were killed in a wild street takeover crash in Compton overnight.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was a busy weekend for the Street Racing Task Force made up of LAPD, the Sheriff's Department and other law enforcement agencies in Los Angeles County.From Friday night to Sunday night, a number of street takeovers blocked major intersections in South Los Angeles and Compton.And the people who live here have had it."You can hear the tires screeching and you can hear the noise," says Charles Flowers of Compton. "And sometimes you hear gun shots as well, so that's the alarming part."And that's what has law enforcement concerned as well. They broke up a number of these street takeovers. The Los Angeles Police Department says they're still tallying up the arrests, vehicle impounds and the damage done to the street.Eddie Smith of Compton says they're happening more often."They're more frequent and it's kind of upsetting because they just fixed the streets," Smith says. "You know they've repainted them and everything and they're tearing them back up again. You know it's out of control."Smith says there was one takeover Sunday night at the intersection of Central Avenue and Cantwell Street around 11:30p.m. One resident, off camera, said he was afraid that one of the cars would end up on his front lawn. He described it as a scene out of a "Fast and Furious" movie.There was a report of someone being beaten after setting off fireworks near the cars and crowd. You may recall a couple of weeks ago, two young women were killed when their car crashed during an apparent street takeover in Compton.It's dangerous for everyone involved.Charles Flowers says he just wants to get home safely."We're stuck in this jam and we have to find another route to our destination because they want to have fun on the street."As law enforcement continues to work on a deterrent, one person we talked to said once participants in a takeover are arrested, not only should their vehicles be confiscated, but the fines should be so high that they can't get their cars out. That, he says, would teach them a very expensive lesson.