Christmas tree set on fire during dangerous street takeover in Watts

Flaming Christmas trees were at the center of a dangerous street takeover in Watts, about one day after police responded to a similar incident outside the Beverly Center.

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Flaming Christmas trees were at the center of a dangerous street takeover in Watts, about one day after police responded to a similar incident outside the Beverly Center.

Video captured Sunday night at Wilmington Avenue near the 105 Freeway shows vehicles doing "donuts" in the middle of the street and what appears to be a Christmas tree engulfed in flames.

Police who responded said they had to call for backup due to the size of the crowd.

No one was arrested or hurt.

Over the weekend, police quickly shut down another street takeover at La Cienega and W 3rd Street, where approximately 500 gathered to watch.