LAPD adding patrols to stop street takeovers, racing during Thanksgiving week

LAPD is ramping up patrols to stop dangerous street takeovers and street racing over the Thanksgiving holiday week.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The LAPD is ramping up patrols to stop dangerous street takeovers and street racing over the Thanksgiving holiday week.

Such activity was rampant on the Sixth Street Bridge when it opened in July. The LAPD says thanks to its Project Safe Streets task force, it's now quiet on the bridge.

"We made a big impact. It's been pretty quiet up here on the Sixth Street Bridge. The city has also put in these dots in the middle of the road to ensure that street racers do not go over them," said LAPD Capt. Elaine Morales.

The LAPD has a street racing task force that's been going after not only the participants but the organizers. The task force has made over 300 arrests including some for gun violations.

For the Thanksgiving holiday, law enforcement officials and AAA say they're asking Southern California motorists not to turn this holiday into something tragic.

"The bottom line is our research by AAA found that the faster a driver is going at the time of the crash, the less likely it is that they're going to be able to time get down to a survivable speed before the impact," said Doug Shupe, a spokesperson for AAA.

Here's another incentive for drivers not to take risks like street racing or street takeovers. The police have the right to take your car.

"Whenever we site cite someone or arrest someone for being at a takeover, we impound that vehicle for a maximum of 30 days," said LAPD Sgt. Arnold Castellanos.

And the cost for getting your car out of the impound could be anywhere between $2,000 to $2,500.

MORE | Spectator hit by driver during street takeover in Buena Park