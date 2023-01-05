2 arrested after barricade in Studio City; assault weapons, handguns and ammunition seized

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two men were arrested in Studio City Wednesday following an hours-long barricade situation where authorities found items including assault weapons, handguns and thousands of rounds of ammunition, police said.

The standoff began about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, when police went to a home Sunswept Drive to serve a search warrant in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon investigation that began on Dec. 29.

The situation developed into a barricade. According to neighbors, the home belongs to a well-known music producer.

One of the occupants in the home was later seen hiding from SWAT on the roof.

Deavonte Kimble, 30, was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with a firearm, and bail was set at $310,000 police said. However, bail was revoked "due to the suspect's parole status," police said.

Max Lord, 31, was booked on suspicion of possession of assault rifles, and bail was set at $35,000, police said.

During the search, investigators found several assault rifles, along with handguns, firearm suppressors, high-capacity magazines, assault rifle building parts/components and thousands of rounds of ammunition, police said.

LAPD officers who responded worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives during the situation.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.