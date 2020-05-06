SoCal Strong

Santa Monica piper inspires hope and tranquility during pandemic

Bagpiper gives hope in Santa Monica
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Every sunset, the emotional sounds of bagpipes can be heard echoing in Santa Monica's Palisades Park.

For nearly two months, Santa Monica philanthropist and piper, Andrew McGregor, has been inspiring hope and tranquility by playing "Amazing grace."

He says it's the right thing to do during physical distancing.

"You can touch people and connect through music in a time when we really are disconnected and there's a lot of hopelessness," said McGregor.

McGregor hopes his lone performance amplifies his message of optimism and solidarity.

"There's a lot of people who are losing loved ones and people are passing. So, I hope it can provide that solstice; it can touch them because we're alone, we're isolated and it's strange," McGregor told ABC7.

For those who pause to hear his message of hope, McGregor says it's the highest aspiration that any musician can have.

"I can hear it from my balcony every night. I feel calmness when I hear it," said Santa Monica resident Megan Silletti.

The tunes of bagpipes can be heard every sunset at Palisades Park along Ocean Avenue.

McGregor says he'll continue to play until the stay-at-home rules are over.
