Business

Supply chain shortage: Port of Oakland offers to help ease cargo ship backlog in SoCal

By Melanie Woodrow
EMBED <>More Videos

Port of Oakland offers to help ease SoCal backlog

OAKLAND, Calif. -- While the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach experience a backlog of ships and cargo, the Port of Oakland has room to spare.

"We are part of the solution to stabilize the supply chain, so we are talking to ocean carriers to offer relief from the other ports," said Bryan Brandes, Port of Oakland Director of Maritime.

Brandes says the port experienced some congestion earlier this year, but rebounded by increasing it's workforce by 16% and training employees to do more.

"The dock workers are actually very eager and ready to handle additional volume," said Brandes.

With an increase in e-commerce during the pandemic, consumers have felt the impact of port backlogs with empty shelves and increased prices.

The Port of Los Angeles is expected to shift to to 24/7 operations to help ease congestion.

Will supply chain delays impact holiday shopping? Port of LA director says start buying now
EMBED More News Videos

Prices are jumping in large part because container ships are stranded at ports and because unloaded goods are waiting for trucks, leading to mass shortages and delays.



"Their commitment to go all in on 24/7 operations means that businesses of all sizes will get their goods on shelves faster and more reliably," said President Joe Biden.

Brandes says there's no need for that in Oakland.

"We are looking at it, it's not needed in Oakland but we will continue to monitor it with our terminal operators and our industry supply chain partners," said Brandes.

Shipping container crushes parked car as port backlog spills into LA neighborhoods
EMBED More News Videos

A shipping container fell over and crushed a car parked in Wilmington as a port backlog creates truck-traffic nightmares in local neighborhoods.



He says vessel carriers may not be taking Oakland up on the offer because of concerns it could add an incremental delay.

"That's absolutely not the right way to go. We can't handle all of the additional cargo but we can handle a significant portion of it."

ABC7's sister station KGO-TV reached out to the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach regarding Oakland's offer, but did not immediately hear back.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessoaklandcalifornialos angelesholiday shoppingeconomymoneyu.s. & worldport of los angelesshoppingport of long beach
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News