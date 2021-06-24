Suspect from viral San Francisco Walgreens heist video to face 15 charges, DA says

EMBED <>More Videos

SF Walgreens shoplifting suspect to face 15 charges, DA says

SAN FRANCISCO -- The suspect seen in a viral San Francisco Walgreens heist video and caught in the act of another attempted theft will face a total of 15 charges, San Francisco's district attorney announced Wednesday.

The charges are in connection to seven shoplifting-related cases that occurred between May 11 and June 19, the DA's office said.

The suspect, Jean Lugo-Romero, was arrested Saturday by San Francisco police.

The brazen robbery was caught on camera by Lyanne Melendez, a reporter with ABC7's sister station KGO-TV.

Investigators say he hit the same Walgreens on Gough Street four days in a row.

VIDEO: Thief steals items from San Francisco Walgreens with security filming in plain sight
EMBED More News Videos

Cell phone video taken Monday shows some of the brazen crime that has been driving retailers out of San Francisco.



He was arrested over the weekend at another local store.

The 15 charges the suspect is facing include grand theft, second degree robbery, second degree burglary and commercial shoplifting.



Lugo-Romero is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

"Local businesses and neighborhood stores are the backbone of our community, and we are working to protect San Francisco stores and consumers," District Attorney Chesa Boudin said in a statement. "In addition to our prosecutions, our office is engaged in numerous strategic partnerships, dismantling the criminal networks that make these crimes profitable."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northern californiashopliftingtheftarrestattempted robberyrobberywalgreens
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Newsom to face recall election later this year
Chase of stolen Foothill Transit vehicle ends in Camarillo
Venice homeless shelter helps some get back on their feet
Barbers, hairstylists protest potential licensing changes
Small earthquake hits El Segundo area, felt across West LA
1 killed in multi-car pileup on 210 Freeway near Monrovia
1 cow missing after stampede through Pico Rivera
Show More
Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship
McAfee antivirus software creator dead in Spanish prison
Man shot, killed by deputies at end of chase in Norwalk
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattles Yucca Valley
Car sideshow creates dangerous scene in Fullerton
More TOP STORIES News