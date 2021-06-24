Suspect from viral San Francisco Walgreens heist video to face 15 charges, DA says

The charges are in connection to seven shoplifting-related cases that occurred between May 11 and June 19, the DA's office said.
The suspect, Jean Lugo-Romero, was arrested Saturday by San Francisco police.
The brazen robbery was caught on camera by Lyanne Melendez, a reporter with ABC7's sister station KGO-TV.
Investigators say he hit the same Walgreens on Gough Street four days in a row.
VIDEO: Thief steals items from San Francisco Walgreens with security filming in plain sight
He was arrested over the weekend at another local store.
The 15 charges the suspect is facing include grand theft, second degree robbery, second degree burglary and commercial shoplifting.
Lugo-Romero is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.
"Local businesses and neighborhood stores are the backbone of our community, and we are working to protect San Francisco stores and consumers," District Attorney Chesa Boudin said in a statement. "In addition to our prosecutions, our office is engaged in numerous strategic partnerships, dismantling the criminal networks that make these crimes profitable."