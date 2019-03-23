Crime & Safety

Suspect in custody after viral video shows elderly woman kicked in face on New York City subway

EMBED <>More Videos

Police are searching for a man, caught on camera, attacking an elderly woman on a number 2 subway train in the Bronx.

NEW YORK -- A suspect is in custody after an elderly woman was brutally attacked on a Bronx subway train.

Authorities say the man in the video kicked and punched the 78-year-old victim in the face and body, causing her to bleed.

It happened just after 3 a.m. aboard a northbound 2 train on March 10.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot F. Shea announced in a tweet that the person wanted for the attack was in police custody, but his identity has not been released. No charges were announced.

He also said the victim was treated and released from the hospital and "is getting the care, advocacy (and) support needed."

Officials say that equally as troubling as the incident is that no one else on the train attempted to help the woman during the incident. Instead, several of them recorded it on their phones.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetynew york citynew yorkviral videonypdsubway crimewoman attackedwoman assaultedcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Findings from Mueller investigation expected to be released soon
Stolen-vehicle suspect in custody after high-speed chase ends in Valencia
Family of man fatally shot by deputies after chase is suing LASD
Flight attendant, DACA recipient, detained by ICE on return to US
Suspect sought after rape at Metro station in East Hollywood
Passengers airlifted one by one from stranded cruise ship
Montclair driving instructor accused of sexually assaulting student
Show More
'Rise up!' NZ students heal with haka after mosque attacks
Dodgers unveil mouthwatering food options for upcoming season
IE school debuts sensory room to help special needs students
Snoop Dogg headlines Salute the Troops festival in Pomona
Refinery problems causing gas price hike in LA County
More TOP STORIES News