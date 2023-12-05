Firefighters who battled a deadly house fire in Sylmar found rounds of ammunition exploding among the flames.

Sylmar fire that left man, woman dead being investigated as possible murder-suicide, police say

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An explosive house fire in Sylmar that left two people dead is now being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, police say.

The fire was reported around 4:40 a.m. Sunday in the 13000 block of North Glenoaks.

Rounds of ammunition exploded as flames ripped through the home and some firefighters were concerned that someone was firing at them.

"They did hear ammunition going off," said Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott. "It was going off in such a pattern that they weren't sure if it was being shot live from a gun, or if it was just ammunition that was stored that was getting heated, cooked off and started to pop."

The flames burned through the main house and then spread to two back houses, which all sustained major damage. Firefighters extinguished the fire in a little over an hour. Once it was out, officials say they found multiple weapons, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and the remains of a man, a woman and a dog in the rubble.

The woman's body was found in the home's pool.

It still unclear if they died as a result of the fire, but police say a murder-suicide investigation is underway.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.