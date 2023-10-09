WATCH LIVE

Arrest made in overdose death of 18-year-old at Sylmar juvenile detention center

Monday, October 9, 2023 4:03AM
An arrest has been made in the overdose death of an 18-year-old serving time inside a Sylmar juvenile detention center.

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An arrest has been made in the overdose death of an 18-year-old serving time inside a Sylmar juvenile detention center.

On May 9, Bryan Diaz was found dead from a fentanyl overdose at the Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall.

After a months-long investigation, police arrested a juvenile detention center inmate, 22-year-old Nicholas Ibarra, last week.

Ibarra is accused of dealing the drugs that killed Diaz.

The death came just weeks after a report detailed at least three other overdoses at that facility.

There is an ongoing investigation into who exactly was supplying the drugs to the inmates.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the juvenile facility, but they denied comment.

