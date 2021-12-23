taco bell

Taco Bell is adding crispy queso chicken wings to their menu

Taco Bell said each order contains five, bone-in wings that are coated in a queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch sauce.
Taco Bell is adding a new menu item that fans might not associate with the taco chain - and it's only available for a week.

The fast food restaurant is adding crispy chicken wings beginning Jan. 6 for a limited time at its U.S. locations. Taco Bell said each order contains five, bone-in wings that are coated in a queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce. They'll be sold only after 2 p.m. and cost $5.99.

"Taco Bell is no stranger to taking a familiar favorite and putting a unique spin on it (nacho fries, anyone?!) and wings are the latest creation from the test kitchen masterminds," the chain said about the unusual menu addition.

Chicken wings have been on fast-food menus for years (remember McDonald's Mighty Wings?), but they've become even more popular lately because people have been craving comfort food during the pandemic. Chili's parent company Brinker International, Applebee's and even DJ Khaled have expanded their chicken wing offerings.

Peter Saleh, restaurant analyst with BTIG, previously told CNN Business that chicken wings are great for delivery and feeding groups of people. "It retains its heat. You can buy to feed a family or multiple people, so it's more communal," he said.

The addition could give Taco Bell fans' spirits a boost. They haven't been thrilled about the chain reducing its menu. Last year, it dropped a number of items including the Mexican Pizza, pico de gallo and shredded chicken.



