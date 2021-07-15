animals

Family of bears cools off next to crowd of people at South Lake Tahoe beach

By Andrew Morris
Family of bears cools off next to Lake Tahoe crowd

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- Even bears need a way to beat the uncomfortable heat the west has been seeing this summer.

A mother bear and her cubs were spotted jumping into the waters at a beach in South Lake Tahoe on Sunday, not seeming to notice the other humans that were watching them nearby. The high on the lake that day was 91 degrees.

A bear family has now been seen extremely close to those on the Tahoe beach for a second time in a little more than two weeks.

