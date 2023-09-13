Shoppers were forced to evacuate a Target in Buena Park after clothing in the children's section caught on fire.

Woman arrested in OC Target fire that police say was attempt to cover up theft of baby formula

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Buena Park police have arrested a woman for allegedly setting a fire at a Target store as cover for her attempt to steal baby formula.

The fire on Sept. 5 led to the evacuation of the Orange County store as flames quickly reached to the ceiling and spread through the children's clothing section.

A store employee with a fire extinguisher and the building's sprinkler system were able to put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported but merchandise and the store itself were damaged by flames, smoke and water.

The damage is estimated at $1 million in retail goods and $500,000 to the interior of the building itself.

Buena Park police say they "determined the fire was intentionally set during an attempt to steal baby formula."

They identified and arrested a suspect, Cynthia Torres, 40. Her city of residence was not disclosed in the police statement.