Tarzana man accused of tossing dismembered body parts in dumpster is seen in court

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Tarzana man accused of killing his wife and her parents, who remain missing, appeared in court and was seen publicly for the first time since his arrest.

Over prosecutors' objections, Samuel Bond Haskell's first public court appearance resulted in his arraignment being postponed until Jan. 12.

He stood shirtless, handcuffed and wearing an anti-suicide smock as he stood near his attorney, separated by a glass partition.

Haskell is accused of murdering Mei Li Haskell, 37, and her parents, Gaoshan Li, 72, and Yanxiang Wang, 64, and then tossing dismembered body parts into an Encino trash bin, where the human remains were later discovered.

During a previous court appearance in November, in which no media cameras were allowed, Haskell's arraignment was postponed and he was ordered held without bail.

Haskell lived in the Tarzana with his wife, their three young children and her parents. He is the son of Emmy-winning producer and Hollywood agent Sam Haskell, who served as an agent for Kathie Lee Gifford, Whoopi Goldberg, Dolly Parton, George Clooney and others.

The three missing family members were last seen on Nov. 6.

"On Nov. 7, Haskell allegedly hired four day-laborers to take away several heavy black plastic trash bags from his home in Tarzana," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement. "One of the laborers opened one of the bags and allegedly observed human body parts. They called 911 and reported the incident."

They returned the bags and money, but the bags weren't there when police arrived, authorities have said.

The same day, Haskell was caught on video dumping something in a dumpster in nearby Encino, authorities said. He was arrested the next day after someone rummaging through trash in the dumpster found a woman's torso called 911, prosecutors said.

The Associated Press and the CNN Wire contributed to this report.