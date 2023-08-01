Citadel Outlets offering 2 free tickets to Taylor Swift 'Eras' tour at SoFi Stadium

To receive extra chances at tickets, you can dress like Taylor Swift, sing karaoke or participate in a Taylor Trivia contest.

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- If you're a devoted Swiftie hoping to score tickets to Taylor Swift's sold-out concert at SoFi - try heading to Commerce.

The Citadel Outlets is giving away a pair of floor seats to Swift's Aug. 7 show.

The lucky winner will also get transportation to and from the concert and a $500 gift card to the shopping center.

To enter you must visit the check-in table by the Michael Kors and Calvin Klein stores between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today - Tuesday, Aug.1.

No purchase is necessary. But contest participants can receive extra tickets for the random drawing by participating in certain activities at the mall, such as dressing like Taylor Swift, following the Citadel on social media, singing karaoke or participating in a Taylor Trivia contest.

You must then be present for the live drawing at 6:45 p.m. If the winner is not present in person, a new winner will be selected.

Full rules and details available here.

Swift is playing six shows at SoFi from Aug. 3-9 to wrap up her "Eras" U.S. tour.