Apple iPhone XS and XS Max go on sale

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A new iPhone release isn't the kind of doorbuster event that it used to be. But still you can expect increased traffic at Apple's stores and authorized retailers as its new models hit the market Friday.
They are the iPhone XS and the iPhone XR.
Apple says the XS and XS Max are faster with a more advanced camera and extended battery life.
The XS starts at $999.
The larger version, the iPhone XS Max has a 6.5 inch display, making it Apple's biggest screen, the price starts at $1,099.
Eager Apple fans lined outside stores across Southern California early Friday morning in order to be the first to get the newest iPhones.
Apple is also releasing a new version of its Watch. The Series 4 version of the device offers increased health-monitoring features.