'The Bear,' 'Succession,' score big wins at 75th Primetime Emmy Awards; Elton John earns EGOT status

The FX series, "The Bear," tied for the most wins at Monday night's Emmys. It won six in all, including Outstanding Comedy Series. On the drama side of things, "Succession" also won six trophies, including Outstanding Drama Series.

The FX series, "The Bear," tied for the most wins at Monday night's Emmys. It won six in all, including Outstanding Comedy Series. On the drama side of things, "Succession" also won six trophies, including Outstanding Drama Series.

The FX series, "The Bear," tied for the most wins at Monday night's Emmys. It won six in all, including Outstanding Comedy Series. On the drama side of things, "Succession" also won six trophies, including Outstanding Drama Series.

The FX series, "The Bear," tied for the most wins at Monday night's Emmys. It won six in all, including Outstanding Comedy Series. On the drama side of things, "Succession" also won six trophies, including Outstanding Drama Series.

LOS ANGELES -- A big "bear" hug for a hit TV comedy... and one last round of success for "Succession." The Primetime Emmys celebrated the best of the best of 2023, while also tipping its hat to TV's past.

The FX series, "The Bear," tied for the most wins at Monday night's Emmys. It won six in all, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Also, acting honors for supporting stars Ayo Edebiri... and Ebon Moss-Bachrach... plus lead actor Jeremy Allen White.

"We shot the show, we knew it was special but I think we've all been blown away by the reach," said White.

Comedy's Lead Actress honor went to "Abbott Elementary" star Quinta Brunson...the first Black actress to win this category since Isabel Sanford for "The Jeffersons" more than 40 years ago.

On the drama side of things... "Succession" also won six trophies. Among them: Outstanding Drama Series... plus, supporting actor for Matthew MacFadyen... and in the lead drama categories: Kieran Culkin... and Sarah Snook, who reflected on what she'll take away from making the show now that it's over.

"I'll take the love of my fellow cast members... yeah! And the writing and the challenges, and setting bars high for next projects," said Snook.

Jennifer Coolidge won drama's supporting acting prize for "The White Lotus."

"Beef" racked up five wins, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series...and Emmys for stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun.

This year's Emmys also saluted shows of the past, like "Ally McBeal," by having their stars be presenters. We got to re-visit with our friends from "Martin"... see the cast of "Cheers" together again... and smile seeing the co-stars of "All in the Family" sharing a stage. We even got to see cast members, past and present, from "Grey's Anatomy."

With a win for his special, "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium," Elton became an EGOT...Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner.