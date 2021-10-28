localish

Billie Eilish joins Danny Elfman for "The Nightmare Before Christmas" live concert event

This Halloween Jack is back
By
The Nightmare Before Christmas live-music-event spectacular

LOS ANGELES -- This Halloween Jack is back!

Disney's timeless holiday classic, "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas" returns for a live-to-film concert experience for all ages at Banc of California Stadium.

"It's just so special for me to celebrate Halloween this way with all these people," said writer/composer and star Danny Elfman.

Joining Elfman on stage will be a full orchestra conducted by John Maurceri with a choir and special guest stars Billie, Eilish, Paul Reubens, "Weird Al" Yankovic and Ken Page who will reprise his role of Oogie Boogie.

"The orchestra is live, the choir is live, I'm live and it's very exciting," Elfman told Localish.

This show marks the first ever film music concert at the stadium and will be tailored with an incredible visual experience to fully immerse the audience in Halloween Town for a night.

The Friday (10/29) show is already sold out however tickets are still available for Halloween Night - Sunday 10/31. The show starts at 6:30pm and Nightmare Before Christmas costumes are encouraged.
For tickets and more information visit Ticketmaster.com
