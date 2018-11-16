WOOLSEY FIRE

Thousand Oaks residents prepare for incoming rain after Woolsey Fire

Woolsey Fire victims and other Ventura County residents prepare for possible mudslides as rain is anticipated to reach burn areas.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
As more Woolsey Fire evacuation orders lift, there are new concerns over possible mudslides in the burn areas.

The city of Thousand Oaks, one of many hit by the destructive fire, is providing sandbags to residents ahead of the wet weather expected next week.

"As you recall from the Thomas Fire from last year in Ventura County, unfortunately they lost more people in the floods than they did from the fire," said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby. "We're very aware of that and we're taking all the steps we can to prevent those things from occurring here in our region."

The filled-up sandbags are at the Municipal Service Center on Rancho Conejo Boulevard. You can also fill your own bags at Ventura County fire stations.

Officials are urging residents to start thinking about protecting their homes from possible mudslides.
