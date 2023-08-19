Tiana's Palace restaurant at Disneyland Park opens on September 7

The French Market Restaurant at Disneyland is being transformed into Tiana's Palace, a restaurant inspired by "The Princess and the Frog."

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The Tiana's Palace restaurant at Disneyland's New Orleans Square is opening on September 7, Disneyland Resort announced on Friday.

The reimagined quick-service restaurant inspired by Princess Tiana will feature a menu with items honoring the flavors and flair of New Orleans, and will effort to source some ingredients directly from the state of Louisiana when possible.

It will also mark the return of the Mint Julep Bar.

The restaurant also draws inspiration from Disney's "The Princess and the Frog" featuring a large mural of the bayou and elegant décor with subtle references to Tiana's story and her rich past in New Orleans.

Tiana's Palace is one of the many ways Disneyland Resort is telling more Princess Tiana stories. The upcoming attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure is set to open in 2024.

