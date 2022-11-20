Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland officially reopening in March

Mickey's Toontown closed earlier this year for what was described as a large "ambitious reimagining" project.

If you've been waiting for Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland to reopen, the park now has a date you can mark on your calendar.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- If you've been waiting for Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland to reopen, the park now has a date you can mark on your calendar.

Disneyland Resort said the attraction will reopen on March 8, 2023.

Mickey's Toontown closed earlier this year for what was described as a large "ambitious reimagining" project.

Guests will get to enjoy several new experiences, including CenTOONial Park , which will be the first space guests will see when they come in.

Plus, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway is slated to open Jan. 27, 2023, when the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration comes to Disneyland Resort.

To learn more, visit Disney Parks' website.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.