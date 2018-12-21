Top Stories of 2018 on ABC7.com

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The sad, the silly, the inspirational - 2018 was a memorable year in news. Check out our lists of the most-read stories on ABC7.com
TOP 7 LOCAL NEWS STORIES
13 victims, ages 2 to 29, kept shackled in foul Perris home by parents, officials say
Woolsey Fire burns homes as it exceeds 35,000 acres, continues to grow at Los Angeles-Ventura County border
OC Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name, posts boarding pass on social media
2018 ELECTION RESULTS: Which California propositions passed, failed
Mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks leaves 13 dead, including gunman
Palmdale woman, boyfriend sentenced in 8-year-old's torture killing
Woman arrested in brutal brick beating of 92-year-old man in Willowbrook
TOP 7 STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
9-year-old boy killed himself after being bullied just days after coming out
Thousand Oaks shooting survivor also survived Las Vegas shooting
Great internet debate: Do you hear 'Yanny' or 'Laurel'?
Study: Grandparents who babysit live longer
Mother arrested for taking phone away from teenage daughter
Man irate after Costco lets woman return dead Christmas tree in January
Proposal to split California into 3 states will be on November ballot
TOP 7 VIDEOS:
Texas mom chases down teen son who took her BMW, spanks him with belt
What Thousand Oaks shooting suspect posted to social media during massacre
Southwest Airlines passenger removed from plane after calling flight attendant racial slur
VIDEO: Maywood Academy High School teacher arrested, seen punching student during class
TOP 7 MOST-SEARCHED STORIES
Woolsey Fire: Woman captures dramatic video driving through flames while fleeing wildfire in Malibu
FDA warns against eating food prepared with liquid nitrogen
Small plane crashes on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
McDonald's giving free french fries for remainder of 2018
5 killed when small plane crashes in Santa Ana parking lot; victim identified
PHOTOS: Southern California wildfires burn in Malibu, Agoura Hills
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt says 'I don't want Mollie's memory to get lost' amid immigration debate
TOP 7 WILDFIRE STORIES
FIRE MAP: Woolsey Fire burns in Ventura County, northwest LA County
List of homes burned by the Woolsey Fire
Ventura County brush fires: Homes go up in flames in Thousand Oaks, Oak Park area
Holy Fire chars 10,236 acres as it moves close to homes in Lake Elsinore-Corona area
Holy Fire continues to rage near Lake Elsinore-Corona line, burns 6,200 acres with 5 percent containment
Trabuco Canyon brush fire: Fast-moving blaze burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations