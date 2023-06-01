WATCH LIVE

Tow truck driver hit and killed as he was helping motorist stuck on 5 Fwy near Glendale, CHP says

As he was attempting to load up the vehicle onto his tow truck, he was struck by a Nissan Versa that was passing by.

Thursday, June 1, 2023 11:44PM
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A tow truck driver was hit and killed by a passing vehicle late Wednesday as he was helping a stranded motorist on the 5 Freeway near Glendale, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the man, whose only been identified as a male in his 40s, was stopped on the southbound side of the 5 Freeway, helping a stranded driver.

As he was attempting to load up the vehicle onto his tow truck, he was struck by a Nissan Versa that was passing by.

The woman driving the Nissan, identified as Rachel Fewings, and the driver of the disabled vehicle remained at the scene, both of whom have been fully cooperative with officers, CHP said.

Investigators said alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

